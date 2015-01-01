Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals. Rabies is caused by lyssaviruses, including the rabies virus and Australian bat lyssavirus. It is spread when an infected animal bites or scratches a human or other animal. Saliva from an infected animal can also transmit rabies if the saliva comes into contact with the eyes, mouth, or nose. Globally, dogs are the most common animal involved. In countries where dogs commonly have the disease, more than 99% of rabies cases are the direct result of dog. In fact, once someone with rabies starts experiencing symptoms, they usually do not survive. Rabies is almost always fatal if it is left untreated.



AIM: The aim of the study was to assess the knowledge, attitude and practice regarding rabies and its control among the dog owners in selected community area.



METHOD: A quantitative approach with descriptive research design was adopted for the present study. 100 dog owners was selected by using non - probability convenient sampling technique. A Semi- structured questionnaire was used to collect the demographic data and to assess the level of knowledge, attitude and practice among dog owners.



RESULT: The findings shows that among 100 study participants in that 56% had moderate knowledge, 7% had inadequate knowledge and 37% had adequate knowledge on rabies, 51% had moderately favourable attitude, 27% had unfavourable attitude and 22% had moderately favourable attitude on Rabies and 45% had moderate practice, 48% had adequate practice and 7% had inadequate practice on Rabies. The mean and standard deviation score of knowledge was 7.07±1.29, the mean and standard deviation score of attitude was 6.40±1.56 and the mean and standard deviation score of practice was 7.26±1.21. The calculated Karl Pearson's Correlation value of r = 0.065 between knowledge and attitude, r = 0.231 between knowledge and practice and r = 0.146 between attitude and practice shows a moderate positive correlation which was found to be statistically significant at p

Language: en