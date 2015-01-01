Abstract

Exposure to military blast and repetitive head impacts (RHI) in contact sports is associated with increased risk of long-term neurobehavioral sequelae and cognitive deficits, and the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). At present, the exact pathogenic mechanisms of RHI and CTE are unknown, and no targeted therapies are available. Astrocytes have recently emerged as key mediators of the multicellular response to head trauma. Here, we investigated interface astrogliosis in blast and impact neurotrauma, specifically in the context of RHI and early stage CTE. We compared postmortem brain tissue from former military veterans with a history of blast exposure with and without a neuropathological diagnosis of CTE, former American football players with a history of RHI with and without a neuropathological diagnosis of CTE, and control donors without a history of blast, RHI exposure or CTE diagnosis. Using quantitative immunofluorescence, we found that astrogliosis was higher at the grey-white matter interface in the dorsolateral frontal cortex, with mixed effects at the subpial surface and underlying cortex, in both blast and RHI donors with and without CTE, compared to controls. These results indicate that certain astrocytic alterations are associated with both impact and blast neurotrauma, and that different astroglial responses take place in distinct brain regions.

Language: en