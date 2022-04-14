Abstract

House of Ruth Maryland is a comprehensive intimate partner violence (IPV) service provider. Our academic‒practitioner partnership conducted a prospective, quasi-experimental evaluation (n = 70) of on-site transitional housing and community-based rapid rehousing to meet the safety and stability needs of individuals made homeless because of IPV. By 6-month follow-up, both IPV revictimization and housing instability significantly improved (P < .001). Housing supports through an IPV service provider advanced the dual goals of safety and housing stability for IPV survivors. Safe, affordable housing is an IPV prevention strategy. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print April 14, 2022: e1-e6. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.306728).

