Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study the first aid and nursing methods of patients with coal gas poisoning and explore the nursing effect.



METHOD: The clinical data of 50 patients with carbon monoxide poisoning admitted to the emergency department of our hospital from February 2011 to August 2016 were retrospectively analyzed. The patients with severe toxic pulmonary edema were selected as the sample population, and all patients were equally divided by drawing lots. The two groups were divided into the study group and control group. The patients in the control group were given routine nursing intervention, while the patients in the study group were given routine nursing intervention. After the timely treatment of doctors in our hospital and the careful nursing of nursing staff, 45 patients in 50 patients were cured and discharged; 3 patients died of asphyxia due to long poisoning time. Two patients died of severe complications.



RESULT: The total effective rate and oxygenation index of the study group were significantly different from those of the control group (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: In the clinical nursing work of patients with severe carbon monoxide toxic pulmonary edema, the nursing effect of emergency cluster therapy is ideal. Patients with carbon monoxide poisoning have obvious age, gender, poisoning causes, and seasonal characteristics. It is an important means to carry out targeted publicity and education in daily life and take effective preventive measures to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Once poisoning occurs, timely treatment should be carried out, and careful nursing should be provided to help patients get rid of the danger.

