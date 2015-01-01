Abstract

Exposure assessment is critical for understanding musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk. Previous reviews summarized the tools available for single-task exposure assessment, however no reviews summarize tools available to assess the accumulation or aggregation of exposure associated with the performance of multiple tasks (i.e., multi-task assessment). We address this gap by using a scoping review methodology to: 1) summarize the theories explaining how multi-task exposures may lead to MSDs, and 2) summarize the models and tools available to assess multi-task exposures, stratified based on prevailing theories. Using a systematic search strategy, 3230 articles were identified, of which 34 were retained for data extraction. Of the retained articles, 13 described MSD causation theories, 12 described mathematical models (not yet accessible as tools), six described readily accessible tools, and three described both theories and a model or tool. We summarized the state-of-the-art in multi-task exposure assessment and highlight the need for more tools that assess muscle fatigue and inform on recovery.

