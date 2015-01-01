Abstract

Ocular injury remains a potential hazard to motorcyclists. While the incidence of traumatic penetrating or blunt ocular injury is widely known in the literature, ocular injuries due to insect hair or spine (ophthalmia nodosa) among motorcyclists are scarce or unheard of. Here, we report four cases of ocular injuries caused by insect hair spines among motorcyclists. Patients consist of three males and one female with ages ranging from 18 to 24 years. All patients presented with unilateral ocular irritation after a history of insect entry into the eye while riding a motorcycle. Visual acuity upon presentation ranged from 6/6 to 6/60. Penetration of setae into the cornea and anterior chamber reaction was found in all patients. Complete removal of cornea setae was not possible in all patients. Immediate treatment with topical antibiotics and corticosteroids was administered and continued for one to three months. All patients recovered well attaining a vision of 6/6 to 6/9. In conclusion, ophthalmia nodosa among motorcyclists is a preventable ocular hazard with the appropriate use of a visor or protective eyewear. Immediate treatment may prevent severe ocular complications.

