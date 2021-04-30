Abstract

BACKGROUND: Antenatal common mental disorder is a significant public health issue, especially in low- and middle-income countries with an extensive treatment gap. Common mental disorders have multifaceted implications on maternal and fetal health outcomes during pregnancy with long-running economic and social sequels. This study aimed to determine the prevalence of common mental disorder and associated factors among pregnant mothers in eastern Ethiopia, Kersa and Haramaya Health, and Demographic surveillance sites.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted in Kersa and Haramaya health and demographic surveillance sites from January 30 to April 30, 2021. World Health Organization Self-Reporting Questionnaire (SRQ-20) was used to measure common mental disorder among 1,015 randomly selected pregnant women. Data were collected face-to-face using open data kit software. Logistic regression was fitted to identify factors associated with common mental disorders.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of common mental disorders (SRQ > 6) among pregnant women was 37.5% (95% CI: 34.5, 40.5). Current substance use (AOR = 1.99, 95% CI 1.37, 2.88), intimate partner violence (AOR = 2.67, 95% CI 2.02, 3.53), null parity (AOR = 3.10, 95% CI 1.65, 5.84), gestational age [first trimester (AOR = 2.22, 95% CI 1.01, 4.93) and third trimester (AOR = 1.74, 95% CI 1.31, 2.31)], history of abortion (AOR = 2.03, 95% CI 1.27, 3.24), and absence of antenatal care follow-up (AOR = 1.43, 95% CI 1.08, 1.89) were significantly associated with common mental disorder during pregnancy.



CONCLUSION: Common mental disorders are prevalent among pregnant women in the study area with significant correlates. Administration of regular screening programs for maternal mental health conditions in rural, low-income communities, integrating into primary health care settings is imperative to reduce the risk.

