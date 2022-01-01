Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Road traffic injuries are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among children in Saudi Arabia. Previous literature suggests that poor compliance to traffic safety measures is exacerbating the burden of childhood injuries. Although car seats have been found to reduce injuries among children, their compliance remains poor nationally. The aim of this study was to evaluate whether providing free car seats for newborns is associated with the compliance of car seat use 3 months after hospital discharge.



METHODS: This study was conducted in three regions of the country following a national public health campaign aimed to improve traffic safety. In November 2020, five hundred car seats were given to mothers at the time of discharge. Three months later, parents were contacted to evaluate the prevalence of compliance. In addition to estimating the prevalence of car seat use at 3 months, the analysis assessed predictors of use using a multiple logistic regression model.



RESULTS: Of the 486 initial participants, 375 (77%) responded. According to the parents, 76% of children still use the car seat 3 months after hospital discharge. The age of the parents and the number of family members were significant predictors of car seat use. Smaller families (≤4 members) were 2.2 (95% confidence interval: 1.36-3.82) times more likely to comply with the car seat law 3 months after discharge than larger families. Most of the respondents (70.5%) strongly agree that child restraint systems are an essential device while driving with children.



CONCLUSIONS: We found that providing free car seats for newborn children is associated with uptake of improved traffic safety, but compliance remains lower than in developed countries. Further studies are needed to facilitate improving child seat safety among large families. As the country strives to invest in reducing traffic injuries, similar initiatives may facilitate adopting safety measures among parents, which may reduce preventable injuries and improve population health.

Language: en