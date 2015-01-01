Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traction alopecia (TA) is the commonest cause of hair loss among women, with a prevalence of 46.2% in Nigeria. Adequate knowledge and good hair care practices can assist in its prevention.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to determine knowledge of both TA and hair care practices among adolescents in Keffi, Nigeria.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional survey conducted among 333 female adolescents in 3 senior secondary schools between November 2019 and February 2020. The participants were randomly selected and interviewed using a questionnaire which sought information about the knowledge of TA and hair care practices. The data were analysed using SPSS 25 statistical software.



RESULTS: Overall, the knowledge score was poor in 61.4% of the adolescents. Hair plaiting 86.8% (289/333), use of chemical relaxers 68.8% (229/333), and use of hair covers 88.3% (294/333) were the predominant hair care practices. In total, 90.8% had concurrently relaxed and plaited their hair. Cornrows with own hair were the commonest hair grooming style. The use of hair attachments was believed to be the commonest cause of TA. The use of hijab was the commonest form of hair cover used.



CONCLUSIONS: The knowledge of TA is poor among female adolescents. A large number engaged in risky hair care practices. Interventions to reduce the knowledge gap will reduce the prevalence of TA. KEY MESSAGE: The knowledge of traction alopecia is poor among female adolescents in Keffi who engage in traumatic hair practices.

