Abstract

Risks of intimate partner violence (IPV) escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic given mitigation measures, socioeconomic hardships, and isolation concerns. The objective of this study was to explore the impact of COVID-19 on the incidence of IPV. We conducted an interrupted time series analysis for IPV incidence at a single level 1 trauma center located in the United States. IPV cases were identified by triangulation of institutional data sources. There were 4,624 traumatic injuries of which 292 (6.3%) were due to IPV. IPV-related injury admissions increased 17% in the weeks following the COVID lockdown (RR = 1.17; 95% CI: 1.16, 1.19). Over a quarter of victims (27.4%) were male. Compared to before COVID, victims of IPV during the pandemic were younger (p =.04); no difference in mechanism or severity of injury was found. Our results suggest an ongoing need for universal IPV screening during health emergencies to avoid missed opportunities for IPV detection and referral to support services.

