Abstract

In the last decade, Europe has seen a rise in natural disasters. Due to climate change, an increase of such events is predicted for the future. While natural disasters have been a rare phenomenon in Europe so far, other regions of the world, such as Central and North America or Southeast Asia, have regularly been affected by Hurricanes and Tsunamis. The aim of the current study is to synthesize the literature on child development in immediate stress, prolonged reactions, trauma, and recovery after natural disasters with a special focus on trajectories of (mal-)adaptation. In a literature search using PubMed, Psychinfo and EBSCOhost, 15 studies reporting about 11 independent samples, including 11,519 participants aged 3-18 years, were identified. All studies identified resilience, recovery, and chronic trajectories. There was also evidence for delayed or relapsing trajectories. The proportions of participants within each trajectory varied across studies, but the more favorable trajectories such as resilient or recovering trajectory were the most prevalent. The results suggested a more dynamic development within the first 12 months post-disaster. Female gender, a higher trauma exposure, more life events, less social support, and negative coping emerged as risk factors. Based on the results, a stepped care approach seems useful for the treatment of victims of natural disasters. This may support victims in their recovery and strengthen their resilience. As mental health responses to disasters vary, a coordinated screening process is necessary, to plan interventions and to detect delayed or chronic trauma responses and initiate effective interventions.

