|
Citation
|
Pearce T, Maple M, Wayland S, McKay K, Woodward A, Brooks A, Shakeshaft A. Health Res. Policy Syst. 2022; 20(1): e40.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35422050
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Governments and third-sector organizations (TSOs) require support to reduce suicide mortality through funding of suicide prevention services and innovative research. One way is for researchers to engage individuals and services in multisectoral collaborations, to collaboratively design, develop and test suicide prevention services and programmes. However, despite widespread support, to date, it remains unclear as to the extent to which stakeholders are being included in the research process, or if they are, how these partnerships occur in practice. To address this gap, the authors conducted a systematic review with the aim of identifying evidence of multisectoral collaborations within the field of suicide prevention, the types of stakeholders involved and their level of involvement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide prevention; Co-creation; Co-design; Co-evaluation; Co-ideation; Co-implementation; Consumers; Multisectoral collaborations; Stakeholder