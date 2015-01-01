Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fear of falling affects older people physically and psychosocially, causing a decrease in their daily activities.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between fear of falling (FoF) in hospitalised older people and their difficulty in adapting to old age, quality of life, anxiety, depression and other associated factors.



METHODS: This descriptive correlational study was carried out in a university hospital. The sample consisted of 409 hospitalised older patients. The data were collected using the Falls Efficacy Scale International, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, Assessment Scale of Adaptation Difficulty for the Elderly (ASADE) and the Adaptation of Quality of Life Scale in Older People (CASP-19).



RESULTS: It was found that 74.1% of the older people were found to have high FoF. Five models were created to determine the predictors of FoF, of which Model 5 explained 61% of the total variance (F = 42.455, p = .000). Among the independent variables included in Model 5, being a woman (β = -086, 95% CI -3.5 to -0.52, p = .008), having a chronic disease (β = .293, 95% CI 6.3-10.01, p < .001), using a walking aid (β = .152, 95% CI 1.74-5.49, p < .001), CASP-19 autonomy-satisfaction perception (β = -.242, 95% CI 0.33-0.08, p < .001), CASP-19 disability perception (β = -.111, 95% CI 0.58-1.22, p < .001) and the ASADE role and self-actualisation mode (β = .361, 95% CI -0.50 to 0.08, p < .001) were found to be statistically significant predictors of FoF.



CONCLUSIONS: A large proportion of hospitalised older people tend to have a fear of falling. Being a woman, having a chronic disease, using a walking aid as well as quality of life and difficulty in adapting to old age are the predictors of FoF.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Nurses should evaluate the associated psychosocial components in order to reduce the fear of falling among hospitalised older people.

Language: en