Abstract

For over 3 decades, participatory learning and action (PLA) techniques have been prominent in formative and evaluative studies in community-based development programs in the Global South. In this paper, we describe and discuss the use of PLA approaches at the beginning of a community-based program for prevention of violence against women and girls in Mumbai's urban informal settlements. We adapted six PLA techniques as part of a formative community mobilization and rapid needs assessment exercise, addressing perceptions of violence prevalence, sources of household conflict, experiences of safety and mobility, access to services, preferences for service and support, and visualization of an ideal community free from violence. We describe the collaborative process of developing and implementing PLA techniques and discuss its relevance in generating contextual and grounded understandings of violence as well as in identifying factors which can potentially enable and constrain interventions.

Language: en