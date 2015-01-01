|
Citation
Anker-Petersen C, Thorborg K. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2022; 17(3): 327-329.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Sports Physical Therapy Section, American Physical Therapy Association)
DOI
PMID
35425664
PMCID
Abstract
For many years, fake smiles in female gymnasts have been the norm - and part of the "routine" during performance. However, lately, these "routines" have drawn negative public attention. Cases involving sexism, ruthless training culture and repression of female gymnasts have made headlines and given rise to considerations in gymnastic federations worldwide. Fortunately, the female gymnasts involved have risen against this oppression and sports culture. For example, the female German national team gymnasts at last year's Olympic Games in artistic gymnastics chose to line up in suits with long legs to dissociate themselves from sexualization. In addition, gymnast star Simone Biles withdrew from the competition. She honestly and publicly shared that she was not mentally fit to compete and that she did not want to do something silly with the potential of getting injured, and the world's athletes showed her their sympathy and solidarity.
Language: en
Keywords
|
injury prevention; gymnastics