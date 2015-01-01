Abstract

For many years, fake smiles in female gymnasts have been the norm - and part of the "routine" during performance. However, lately, these "routines" have drawn negative public attention. Cases involving sexism, ruthless training culture and repression of female gymnasts have made headlines and given rise to considerations in gymnastic federations worldwide. Fortunately, the female gymnasts involved have risen against this oppression and sports culture. For example, the female German national team gymnasts at last year's Olympic Games in artistic gymnastics chose to line up in suits with long legs to dissociate themselves from sexualization. In addition, gymnast star Simone Biles withdrew from the competition. She honestly and publicly shared that she was not mentally fit to compete and that she did not want to do something silly with the potential of getting injured, and the world's athletes showed her their sympathy and solidarity.



In Denmark, there is a proud tradition within gymnastics. Every fourth year a giant sports festival takes place and gymnastics is the epicenter of the festival. Gymnastic teams with more than 200 gymnasts perform together, showing the diversity and solidarity in the unique Danish gymnastic culture - a culture that accommodates both the recreational and the elite gymnast. Moreover, it is a culture that to a great extent is based on volunteerism. Further, the distance from idea to action is short which is experienced both in the clubs and in the national Federation of Gymnastics, GymDanmark. Currently, GymDanmark has an ethical code where the objective is to create a value-based foundation that ensures mutual respect no matter where you are in the hierarchy. In addition, Danish Gymnastics & Sports Associations have allocated 9.4 million euro to encourage diversity in sport in Denmark. Gymnastics, however, is a sport where pain and injury of both traumatic and overuse nature is common. Currently, Danish gymnastic clubs experience challenges retaining adolescent gymnasts in the sport through the transition to adulthood, where up to 19% of the drop-out is caused by injuries...

