Abstract

Child and adolescent mental health (CAMH) problems are prevalent and inefficient mental health (MH) care systems can contribute to poor outcomes. The Choice and Partnership Approach (CAPA) is a MH care delivery model aiming to provide efficient, high-quality care. Although widely used, no CAPA research review exists. We conducted a scoping review to fill this gap. Medline, Embase, and PsycINFO databases were searched from inception to June 2021. Grey Matters and Google were used to search the grey literature. We identified 5322 records. Removal of duplicates left 4720 documents, which were successively screened and data extracted by pairs of co-authors. The final dataset comprised six published and three non-published studies, conducted primarily at CAMH sites in England, Scotland, Australia, or Canada. Each study had multiple research objectives, which we summarized into seven categories. Positive outcomes were reported for most objectives, but attributing causality to CAPA was hampered by research methodology. Observational designs were used in all studies and approaches to analyzing data varied considerably. Research gaps included the lack of healthcare economics studies of CAPA and no assessment of facilitators and barriers. Current research on CAPA provides intriguing findings meriting further investigation. We suggest strategies to improve future studies.

