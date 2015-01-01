|
Park S, Kim SH. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
35427459
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a complex global problem that has serious health consequences for victims. Many intervention programs have been introduced for IPV, with various target populations, purposes, designs, and outcomes. However, a consensus has not been reached regarding which type of program has the greatest impact. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to examine the effects of existing interventions on IPV risk and to compare the effects of the interventions based on their purposes and designs.
Language: en
prevention; intervention; meta-analysis; intimate partner violence; domestic violence