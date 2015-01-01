Abstract

BACKGROUND: The burden of under-5 deaths is disproportionately high among poor households relative to economically viable ones in developing countries. Despite this, the factors driving this inequality has not been well explored. This study decomposed the contributions of the factors associated with wealth inequalities in under-5 deaths in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).



METHODS: We analysed data of 856,987 children from 66,495 neighbourhoods across 59 LMICs spanning recent Demographic and Health Surveys (2010-2018). Under-5 mortality was described as deaths among live births within 0 to 59 months of birth and it was treated as a dichotomous variable (dead or alive). The prevalence of under-five deaths was stratified using household wealth status. A Fairlie decomposition analysis was utilized to investigate the relative contribution of the factors associated with household wealth inequality in under-5 deaths at p<0.05. The WHO health equity assessment toolkit Plus was used to assess the differences (D) ratios (R), population attributable risk (PAR), and population attributable fraction (PAF) in household wealth inequalities across the countries.



RESULTS: The proportion of children from poor households was 45%. The prevalence of under-5 deaths in all samples was 51 per 1000 children, with 60 per 1000 and 44 per 1000 among children from poor and non-poor households (p<0.001). The prevalence of under-5 deaths was higher among children from poor households than those from non-poor households in all countries except in Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Lesotho, Gambia and Sierra Leone, and in the Maldives. Thirty-four of the 59 countries showed significantly higher under-5 deaths in poor households than in non-poor households (pro-non-poor inequality) and no significant pro-poor inequality. Rural-urban contexts, maternal education, neighborhood socioeconomic status, sex of the child, toilet kinds, birth weight and preceding birth intervals, and sources of drinking water are the most significant drivers of pro-poor inequities in under-5 deaths in these countries.



CONCLUSIONS: Individual-level and neighbourhood-level factors were associated with a high prevalence of under-5 deaths among poor households in LMICs. Interventions in countries should focus on reducing the gap between the poor and the rich as well as improve the education and livelihood of disadvantaged people.

Language: en