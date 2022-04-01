|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Accurate assessment of suicide risk is critical for clinical practice, empirical advances, and informing public policy. In this narrative review of the literature, we compiled evidence from longitudinal studies that identify reporting bias of past self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITB) and examined possible correlates of inconsistent reporting.
Measurement; Longitudinal; Biases; Inconsistent; Lifetime suicide reports; Memory; Recollections