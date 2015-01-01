Abstract

We extend the paradigmatic and versatile totally asymmetric simple exclusion process (TASEP) for stochastic 1D transport to allow for two different particle species, each having specific entry and exit rates. We offer a complete mean-field analysis, including a phase diagram, by mapping this model onto an effective one-species TASEP. Stochastic simulations confirm the results, but indicate deviations when the particle species have very different exit rates. We illustrate that this is due to a phenomenon of intermittency, and formulate a refined "intermittent" mean-field theory for this regime. We discuss how nonstationary effects may further enrich the phenomenology.

Language: en