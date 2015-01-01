|
Stevens BR, Ashley WS. Weather Clim. Soc. 2022; 14(2): 373-386.
(Copyright © 2022, American Meteorological Society)
Abstract
Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause injury or death if inhaled. CO is a frequent secondary hazard induced by the aftereffects of natural hazards as individuals, families, and communities often seek alternative power sources for heating, cooking, lighting, and cleanup during the emergency and recovery phases of a disaster. These alternative power sources--such as portable generators, petroleum-based heaters, and vehicles--exhaust CO that can ultimately build to toxic levels in enclosed areas. Ever-increasing environmental and societal changes combined with an aging infrastructure are growing the odds of power failures during hazardous weather events, which, in turn, are increasing the likelihood of CO exposure, illness, and death. This study analyzed weather-related CO fatalities from 2000 to 2019 in the United States using death-certificate data, providing one of the longest assessments of this mortality.
Language: en