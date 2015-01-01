Abstract

Catastrophic disasters disrupt the structural and social aspects of housing, which can lead to varying lengths of displacement and housing instability for affected residents. Stable housing is a critical aspect of postdisaster recovery, which makes it important to understand how much time passes before displaced residents are able to find stable housing. Using the Gulf Coast Child and Family Health Study, a longitudinal cohort of Mississippi and Louisiana residents exposed to Hurricane Katrina (n = 1079), we describe patterns of stable housing by identifying protective and prohibitive factors that affect time to stable housing in the 13 years following the storm. Survival analyses reveal that median time to stable housing was 1082 days--over 3 years after Katrina. Age, housing tenure, marital status, income, and social support each independently affected time to stable housing.



FINDINGS suggest that postdisaster housing instability is similar to other forms of housing instability, including eviction, frequent moves, and homelessness. Significance Statement Climate change is expected to increase gradual-onset events like sea level rise, as well as the frequency and intensity of acute disasters like hurricanes. Such events when coupled with population growth, coastline development, and increasing inequality will lead to high levels of displacement and housing instability. Using longitudinal data, we wanted to understand how much time passed until residents who were displaced by Hurricane Katrina were able to find permanent and stable housing and identify factors that either prolonged or accelerated respondents' time to stable housing. Addressing this gap can help to improve resident recovery and create targeted postdisaster housing policy, especially as displacement from disasters becomes increasingly common among those living in regions susceptible to the effects of climate change.

Language: en