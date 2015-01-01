Abstract

Although federal laws provide protections for victims of partner firearm threats, there is a "boyfriend loophole" that leaves some victims unprotected. Women were recruited from across the United States using an online survey to examine differences in scope and frequency of firearm threats, firearm-related risks, and fear level among those who did (n = 151), and who did not (n = 118), live with their abusive partner.



RESULTS showed that: (1) although frequencies varied depending on the gun threat type, there were no differences in prevalence among those who did, compared to those who did not, live with their abusive partner; (2) over half of the victims in the study reported that their partner had carried the firearm in public and victims reported their partner engaged in an average of five risky gun handling practices; (3) the majority of victims believed their partner's access to firearms increased their danger and two-fifths indicated that the firearm threats made them less likely to talk to law enforcement; and (4) in the multivariate analysis higher fear levels were associated with increased scope and frequency of gun threats, physical/sexual severity, and higher perceived abuser capability of harm for both groups. Study results suggest that partner abuse victims experience a range of threats with a gun, as well as firearm-related risks, and that victims who do not live with their abuser--those who are left unprotected by the boyfriend loophole--have similar firearm-related risks as women who live with their abuser even though they are younger and spend less time in the abusive relationship.

Language: en