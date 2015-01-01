SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Riccò M, Percolla A, Rizzo GC, Zanchetta M, Tavernini D, Dhaens M, Geraerts M, Vigliani A, Tota A, Sorniotti A. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2022; 60(2): 569-596.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00423114.2020.1825753

unavailable

In passenger cars active suspensions have been traditionally used to enhance comfort through body control, and handling through the reduction of the tyre load variations induced by road irregularities. However, active suspensions can also be designed to track a desired yaw rate profile through the control of the anti-roll moment distribution between the front and rear axles. The effect of the anti-roll moment distribution relates to the nonlinearity of tyre behaviour, which is difficult to capture in the linearised vehicle models normally used for control design. Hence, the tuning of anti-roll moment distribution controllers is usually based on heuristics. This paper includes an analysis of the effect of the lateral load transfer on the lateral axle force and cornering stiffness. A linearised axle force formulation is presented, and compared with a formulation from the literature, based on a quadratic relationship between cornering stiffness and load transfer. Multiple linearised vehicle models for control design are assessed in the frequency domain, and the respective controllers are tuned through optimisation routines. Simulation results from a nonlinear vehicle model are discussed to analyse the performance of the controllers, and show the importance of employing accurate models of the lateral load transfer effect during control design.


active suspension; linearisation; model-based design; stability; yaw rate control

