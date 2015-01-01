SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liao B, Luo Y. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2022; 60(2): 617-632.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00423114.2020.1827152

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to improve the passing performance of the diverging route of a turnout, a tentative idea of applying a superelevation transition on the guide curve is proposed. Based on the parameters of 1:42 turnout, the guide curve is modified with different combinations of horizontal alignment and superelevation. Superelevation is implemented by the way of decreasing the elevation of the inner rail. A multi-body dynamics model is devised to calculate the wheel-rail force, derailment coefficient and lateral stability coefficient under different velocities and curve conditions. By comparing the simulation results, it is concluded that the modification of guide curve, especially the application of superelevation, can optimise safety indices apparently.


Language: en

Keywords

alignment; guide curve; Railway turnout; superelevation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print