Abstract

In order to improve the passing performance of the diverging route of a turnout, a tentative idea of applying a superelevation transition on the guide curve is proposed. Based on the parameters of 1:42 turnout, the guide curve is modified with different combinations of horizontal alignment and superelevation. Superelevation is implemented by the way of decreasing the elevation of the inner rail. A multi-body dynamics model is devised to calculate the wheel-rail force, derailment coefficient and lateral stability coefficient under different velocities and curve conditions. By comparing the simulation results, it is concluded that the modification of guide curve, especially the application of superelevation, can optimise safety indices apparently.

Language: en