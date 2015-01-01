Abstract

The present paper introduces a tire/road friction prediction tool based on modelling the tire/road contact as dynamic, viscoelastic, rough, and lubricated. The tool takes into account a considerable part of influent parameters related to tire, road, contaminant, and contact operating conditions: For the tire, the tool takes into account its geometry and rubber material behaviour.For the road, the texture is taken into account via the surface topography.At the contact interface, dry or wet conditions are taken into account through the lubricant depth, viscosity, and density.The operating conditions are taken into account through the normal load, speed, and slip ratio of the tire. The real novelty of this tool lies in its ability to reproduce the complete curve of the tire/road friction coefficient as a function of the slip rate. The validation of the tool is initially done through parametric studies by analyzing the trends of the results, then by performing braking tests on a passenger car at various speeds on different wet roads with different textures. The tool correctly ranks the peak friction and the sliding friction on these various road surfaces.

