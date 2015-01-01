Abstract

This technical note addresses the overturning risk assessment of high-speed trains over multi-span simply supported bridges under crosswind. A train-bridge coupled system is established to estimate the wheel-rail contact forces from which the overturning risk of train is assessed. The estimation is also compared to that without consideration of bridge vibration. The result shows that the loss of vertical wheel-rail contact force is primarily caused by the crosswind. The influence of track irregularities and bridge vibration on overtuning risk of train is secondary. The bridge deformation can be approximately estimated as static deformation under moving train weight thus a sophisticated dynamic analysis of coupled train and bridge system can be avoided. When the external excitation due to deformation of multi-span bridge has a frequency close to the vertical domain frequency of train system, resonant effect is observed which increases the influence of the bridge deformation on train performance.

