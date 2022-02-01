Abstract

In this study, we explicitly modeled how individuals' perceptions of automated vehicle (AV) safety and the importance they place on car ownership affect mode choices involving conventional and automated vehicles in the context of privately owned cars and ridehailing services. We adopted psychometric questions to capture these two latent variables and designed a stated preference survey based on the participants' actual travel patterns. Then, we quantified the impact of these latent variables on mode choices using an integrated choice and latent variable (ICLV) model. We found that both latent variables have a statistically significant effect on mode choices. The results show that car ownership importance has the most potent effect on privately owned cars (conventional car and self-driving car), followed by driverless ridehailing and conventional ridehailing. We also found that changes in safety perception are equivalent to sizable changes in price. We further investigated the impact of improvements in safety perception through four scenarios. The scenario testing results show that as the distribution of perceived safety is compressed toward positive safety perception, the market share of AVs spikes and dominates regular cars. Our results demonstrate that based on our respondents' current understanding of AVs, even if AV prices were comparable to regular cars, we cannot expect widespread use of AVs. However, improvements in AVs' safety and, consequently, consumer safety perception can considerably expand AVs' market share, and may offset the high cost of using the technology.

