Abstract

Electric buses help municipalities reduce emissions and improve resident health. However, they require a steady electricity supply and face challenges from electricity network disruptions after natural disasters. This study examines hurricane vulnerability of two New York City electric bus routes. We use electricity loss and flooding scenarios to determine the critical element of NYC's electric bus infrastructure: on-street fast chargers, not overnight depot chargers. This conclusion applies for both routes, despite differences in route length, charging pattern, and battery size. Applying existing infrastructure and cost analyses, we conclude that temporary flood barriers around on-street chargers used with diesel generators and solar panels are strong resiliency methods. Additionally, considering flood projections in charger site choices can avoid unexpected costs. These findings are a departure from previous disaster planning focused on centralized bus facilities. As cities work towards fully electric bus fleets, this study and similar analyses can inform transportation resiliency spending.

Language: en