Abstract

The emerging technologies of connectivity and automation enable the potential for signal-free intersection control. In this context, virtual platooning is posited to be an innovative, decentralized control strategy that maps two-dimensional vehicle movements onto a one-dimension virtual platoon to enable intersection operations. However, the effectiveness of virtual platooning-based control can be limited or degraded by parametric inaccuracies and unparameterized disturbances in vehicle dynamics, heavy traffic congestion, and/or uncoordinated platoons in multi-lane intersections. To explicitly address these limitations, this study proposes a hybrid cooperative intersection control framework consisting of microscopic-level virtual platooning control and macroscopic-level traffic flow regulation for traffic environments with connected autonomous vehicles. In virtual platooning control, vehicles approaching an intersection are organized into coordinated independent virtual platoons to avoid potential conflicts triggered by platoon formation changes. Through coordination, vehicles in a platoon are grouped into compatible passing sets to maintain desired safe spacing when proceeding through the intersection. We propose a distributed adaptive sliding mode controller (DASMC) which uses the backstepping control method and model reference adaptive control method to address parametric inaccuracies, and the sliding mode control method to consistently suppress the negative effects of the unparameterized disturbances. Each vehicle approaching the intersection utilizes the kinematic information from neighboring vehicles to implement the DASMC in a distributed manner such that vehicles within the same virtual platoon can achieve consensus safely. However, virtual platooning control cannot preclude excessive traffic from approaching the intersection, which can cause undesired spillbacks and degrade intersection control performance. To address this issue, traffic flow regulation is integrated with the virtual platooning control using an iterative feedback loop mechanism. In each iteration of the iterative feedback loop, a constrained finite-time optimal control (CFTOC) problem is solved to determine the optimal input flow permitted to proceed through the intersection, and the virtual platooning control provides feedback on the queue status to the CFTOC to initiate the next iteration. The effectiveness of the proposed intersection control framework is evaluated through numerical experiments. The results indicate that the proposed virtual platooning DASMC controller can mitigate the effects of parametric inaccuracies and unparameterized disturbances to achieve consensus for approaching vehicles, as well as guarantee string stability. Further, the proposed framework can alleviate traffic spillbacks and travel delays effectively through traffic flow regulation.

