|
Citation
|
Arun A, Haque MM, Washington S, Sayed T, Mannering F. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2022; 138: e103653.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Traffic conflict techniques are a viable alternative to crash-based safety assessments and are particularly well suited to evaluating emerging technologies such as connected and automated vehicles for which crash data are sparsely available. Recently, the use of multiple traffic conflict indicators has become common in methodological studies, yet it is often difficult to determine which conflict indicators are appropriate given the application context, and the net benefit, in terms of improved crash prediction accuracy, of considering additional conflict indicators. Addressing these concerns, this study investigates the potential benefits of multiple conflict indicators for conflict-based crash estimation models by using a multivariate extreme value modeling framework (with Gumbel-Hougaard copulas) to estimate crash frequency by severity. The selected conflict indicators include Modified Time-To-Collision (MTTC), Deceleration Rate to Avoid a Collision (DRAC), Proportion of Stopping Distance (PSD) and expected post-collision change in velocity (Delta-V). The proposed framework was applied to estimate the total, severe (Maximum Abbreviated Injury Scale ≥ 3; MAIS3+), and non-severe (MAIS < 3) rear-end crash frequencies at three four-legged signalized intersections in Brisbane, Australia. Rear-end traffic conflicts were extracted from video data using state-of-the-art Computer Vision analytics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crash severity; Crash-conflict relationship; Extreme value copulas; Multivariate modelling; Peak over threshold; Traffic conflict techniques