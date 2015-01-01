Abstract

The serious adverse effects of synthetic cannabinoids (SCB), the lack of human pharmacological data on SCBs, and the increasing number of SCBs with diverse structures are growing public health concerns. A fatal case of myocardial ischemia after ADB-FUBINACA overdose is reported. A 41-year-old male died after consuming a brown, powder-like drug. Autopsy revealed pallor in the left ventricle of the subendocardial two-third of the myocardium, and histological examination revealed early signs of myocardial ischemia: few wavy myocardial fibers, contraction band necrosis in the subendocardial region, and patchy subendocardial complement component 9 (C9) positivity. Toxicological analysis detected a high concentration of the indazole carboxamide derivative SCB ADB-FUBINACA (peripheral blood: 105 ng/mL) and a low concentration of the synthetic cathinone (SC) derivative stimulant N-ethylpentylone (NEP). The literature concerning ADB-FUBINCA overdoses is reviewed, and the possible mechanism of death and the cardiac effects of SCBs are discussed. Effects of SCBs are unpredictable, but they are potentially cardiotoxic, capable causing arrhythmias, cardiac hypertrophies, and myocardial ischemia. The cardiotoxicity of SCBs can be attributed to vasospasms, decreased myocardial contractility, and increased cardiac workload and oxygen demand. Based on the autopsy, histology, and toxicology, it could be reasonably suggested, that ADB-FUBINACA have been a significant contributor to the myocardial ischemia seen in histology. The mechanism of death was likely fatal arrhythmia induced by the patchy myocardial ischemia. Due to the low concentration of NEP, it's role in the fatal outcome is improbable.

