Abstract

Low-level wind shear is a vital weather process affecting aircraft safety while taking off and landing and is known as the “aircraft killer” in the aviation industry. As a result, effective monitoring and warning are required. Several ramps detection algorithms for low-level wind shear based on glide path scanning of lidar have been developed, including double and simple ramp detection, with the ramp length extension and contraction strategies corresponding to the algorithm. However, current algorithms must be improved to determine the maximum shear value and location. In this paper, a new efficient algorithm based on the shear intensity factor value is presented, in which wind speed changes and distance are both considered when calculating wind shear. Simultaneously, the effectiveness of the improved algorithm has been validated through numerical simulation experiments.



RESULTS reveal that the improved algorithm can determine the maximum intensity value and wind shear location more accurately than the traditional algorithm. In addition, the new algorithm improved the detection ability of lidar for weak wind shear.

