Abstract

In order to achieve a comprehensive study regarding evacuation efficiency in underground space, globally accepted regulations and standards include, among other parameters, the maximum unimpeded travel speed of occupants in case of emergency evacuation. Researchers attempt to investigate the variation of travel speed using different approaches. The aim of this paper is to study occupants' travel speed during evacuation procedures in an underground space. Underground spaces have special requirements as they differentiate from a typical building regarding the absence of physical lighting, the fact that exit route paths are always ascending and the limited orientation awareness of their users. A total of 40 volunteers participated in a large-scale experiment that involved the evacuation of the underground space in real time. Two distinct evacuation drills took place, the first one in a smoke-free environment and the second simulated fire conditions via the presence of dense artificial smoke. During each trial, the required evacuation time as well as the walking speed of each occupant were monitored, with the aid of digital cameras positioned in appropriate spots inside the underground space. The evacuation speed resulted from the experiments is compared to those of international regulations (e.g., NFPA 130) regarding horizontal travelling, as well as travelling on an upward staircase. The effect of the presence of smoke on evacuation speed is discussed. The importance of direct and constant guidance to the occupants of an underground space is highlighted during evacuation in a smoked environment and its contribution to safety improvement. Finally, the effect of the egress route type of an underground space on occupants' speed is discussed and how this may affect the decision making during the design of an underground infrastructure, in order to achieve a safe environment.

Language: en