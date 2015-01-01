Abstract

Speeding is one of the risky behaviors which results in accident involvement causing fatalities and severe injuries. This paper aimed to identify the significant socio-economic characteristics of drivers concerning their speeding behavior and crash involvement. A questionnaire was designed consisting of driver's demographic features, involvement in an accident, penalty on speed violations, and statements on speeding behavior in terms of exceeding the speed limits by 10 km/h or more on roads with different speed limits of 60, 80, 100, and 120 km/h per standard operating speeds on various road types in Pakistan. This survey was conducted in Lahore city and a total of 551 usable samples were obtained. A latent variable of drivers' speeding behavior was introduced; factor loadings were estimated, and an observed variable of drivers' crash experience was defined as the drivers' crash involvement. Ordered regression analysis using the probit function was conducted on speeding behavior and crash involvement. The ordinal analysis revealed that the drivers' age, gender, marital status, employment, vehicle engine size, type of vehicle they drive, and driving frequency per day are good predictors of speeding behavior. Similarly, male drivers' age, vehicle engine size, and type of vehicle they drive were significant predictors of their likelihood to be involved in an accident. The young, single, and male drivers and drivers of cars with an engine capacity above 1.5 L were more likely to speed and be involved in crashes. These findings provide a clear understanding of a specific group of drivers who have a higher probability of speeding and crash involvement. There is a need to focus on specific demographic factors in the formulation of traffic safety policies and managing speedy drivers' behaviors.

