Abstract

This study aims to identify the key factors in pedestrians' intentions when using crossing facilities. For this purpose, a comprehensive questionnaire was designed and conducted at selected locations in Nizwa city. The main investigated variables are linked to personal characteristics, opinions on the main reasons for accidents, and how hard it is for pedestrians to cross roads at different locations in Nizwa city. Statements were also designed on the safety and health aspects of pedestrian crossings, as well as the physical and design aspects of pedestrian crossing facilities. Suitable locations were selected for the survey to assess the main concerns of pedestrian facilities. A total of 280 usable samples were collected from the selected locations. The analysis results revealed that young pedestrians do not find it difficult to use pedestrian bridges and underpasses when crossing roads. Pedestrians' prioritization of safety when crossing, pedestrians' health conditions, the proper cleaning and lighting of facilities, and the good design of facilities are significant determinants of pedestrians' intentions when using crossing facilities. Crossing facilities need to be maintained properly, for example, through the cleaning and lighting of facilities. Proper awareness among pedestrians and vehicle drivers is required for the safety of pedestrians.

