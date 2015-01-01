Abstract

Evaluating the cost of detecting bridge defects is a difficult task, but one that is vital to the lifecycle cost analysis of bridges. In this study, a detection cost sample database was established based on practical engineering data, and a bridge defect detection cost prediction model and software were developed using machine learning. First, the random forest method was adopted to evaluate the importance of the seven main factors affecting the detection cost. The most important indicators were selected, and the recent GDP growth rate was employed to account for the impact of social and economic developments on the detection cost. Combining a genetic algorithm with a multilayer neural network, a detection cost prediction model was established. The predictions given by this model were found to have an average relative error of 3.41%. Finally, an intelligent prediction software for bridge defect detection costs was established, providing a reliable reference for bridge lifecycle cost analysis and the evaluation of defect detection costs during the operation period.

Language: en