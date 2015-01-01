Abstract

Transport infrastructure investments must be linked to the public transport demand strategically. User behavior and decision-making process bring several possible alternative transportation options due to a series of factors that define it. Municipalities must manage these factors to promote equal and sustainable transport solutions through urban infrastructure, public transport competitiveness, and attractiveness, and fossil fuels use and pricing policy. The research objective is to determine these factors to monitor and use them for citizens' benefit by means of analytical tools and methods to gain a superior knowledge of reality with a focus on improving investments and services in an agile and efficient manner.



METHODologically, the number of passengers of main Curitiba's (Brazil) bus rapid transit (BRT) lines is operated in two linear regression models combined with the number of private vehicles, public transport fare, and fuel price for the period between January/2010 and December/2019. Research analysis indicates direct causal relationships between the studied factors and that the necessary data for decision-making is available in the government information systems. In conclusion, urban management and strategic digital city project can be more balanced and assertive in transport infrastructure investments and citizen services provision.

