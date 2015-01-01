Abstract

This paper describes a driving simulator study exploring driver willingness to engage in automated driving. The study aimed to explore factors that may influence willingness to engage (WTE) in automated driving and willingness to resume control (WTRC) in Level 3 automated vehicles during everyday driving. Automated driving is an emerging technology that promises a range of benefits. The first step towards sustainable automated driving is the successful introduction of Level 3 automated vehicles. This study investigates key factors that influence the driver's willingness to engage in automated driving in a Level 3 automated vehicle. A purpose-built driving simulator was used. Forty participants were exposed to driving situations of differing complexity in both manual and automated driving modes, and their willingness to engage or disengage automated driving and perception of safety were recorded.



RESULTS demonstrated a strong negative effect of perceived situation complexity on willingness to engage in automated driving. Other significant factors that determine drivers' willingness to engage in automated driving were trust in automation and driving enjoyment. The identification of perceived situation complexity as a significant factor in drivers' willingness to engage the automated driving vehicle control mode was the major finding of this research. This finding suggests that it is possible to improve the rate of uptake and sustainability of automated driving with external interventions (technological, regulatory and publicity).

Language: en