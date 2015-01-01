|
Tomasevic N, Young KL, Horberry T, Fildes B. Sustainability 2022; 14(8): e4602.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
This paper describes a driving simulator study exploring driver willingness to engage in automated driving. The study aimed to explore factors that may influence willingness to engage (WTE) in automated driving and willingness to resume control (WTRC) in Level 3 automated vehicles during everyday driving. Automated driving is an emerging technology that promises a range of benefits. The first step towards sustainable automated driving is the successful introduction of Level 3 automated vehicles. This study investigates key factors that influence the driver's willingness to engage in automated driving in a Level 3 automated vehicle. A purpose-built driving simulator was used. Forty participants were exposed to driving situations of differing complexity in both manual and automated driving modes, and their willingness to engage or disengage automated driving and perception of safety were recorded.
perceived safety; simulation; situation complexity; vehicle automation; willingness to engage