Abstract

Background

There is a dearth of cross-cultural data on the psychometric properties of the revised Suicide Crisis Inventory (SCI)-2. Our objective was to examine the factor structure, reliability, and validity of the SCI-2 among Indian adults.

Methods

Using an online survey method, between August 20, 2020 and January 31, 2021, an anonymous questionnaire containing general sociodemographic information and selfreport measures was circulated over email and social media. Confirmatory factor analyses (CFA) of the SCI-2 was carried out. We also examined the internal consistency of the SCI-2 and tested its convergent validity against the Suicide Narrative Inventory (SNI) and the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS-10).

Results

A total of 302 participants (Mage = 43.5 ± 17.9 years, 53.6% female) were obtained.



RESULTS of the one-factor CFA indicated good model fit (χ2[1769] = 5368.75, p <.001, Comparative Fit Index [CFI] =.99, Root mean square error of approximation [RMSEA] =.08). Similarly, the five-factor CFA also exhibited strong model fit (χ2[1759] = 4215.54, p <.001, CFI = 1.00, RMSEA =.07). Comparison of these models indicated that the five-factor model demonstrated superior model fit (Δχ2[10] = 278.88, p <.001). The SCI-2 total and subscale scores showed excellent internal consistency and good convergent validity against most domains of the SNI and PSS-10.

Conclusion

Among Indian adults, the SCI-2 demonstrated good psychometric properties with the proposed five-factor solution providing the best fit. These findings provide support for the SCI construct and its assessment with the SCI-2 in an Asian setting. Keywords

