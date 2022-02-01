Abstract

PURPOSE: Adolescents with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have 30%-40% higher crash rates. However, we still do not understand which factors underlie heightened crash risk and if crash circumstances differ for drivers with ADHD. We compared prevalences of crash responsibility, driver actions, and crash types among adolescent and young adult drivers with and without ADHD who crashed within 48 months of licensure.



METHODS: In this exploratory retrospective cohort study, we identified patients of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's (CHOP) New Jersey (NJ) primary care locations who were born between 1987 and 2000, NJ residents, had their last CHOP visit ≥ age 12 years, and acquired a driver's license. We linked CHOP electronic health records to NJ's licensing and crash databases. ADHD diagnosis was based on International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification/International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification codes. Prevalence ratios were estimated using generalized estimating equation log-binomial regression.



RESULTS: We identified 934 drivers with ADHD in 1,308 crashes and 5,158 drivers without ADHD in 6,676 crashes. Within 48 months postlicensure, drivers with ADHD were more likely to be at fault for their crash (prevalence ratio: 1.09 [1.05-1.14]) and noted as inattentive (1.15 [1.07-1.23]). With the exception that drivers with ADHD were less likely to crash while making a left/U-turn, we did not find substantial differences in crash types by diagnosis. Analyses also suggest females with ADHD may have a higher risk of colliding with a nonmotor vehicle and crashing due to unsafe speed than females without ADHD.



DISCUSSION: The results suggest crash circumstances do not widely differ for drivers with and without ADHD but highlight several factors that may be particularly challenging for young drivers with ADHD.

Language: en