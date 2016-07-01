Abstract

This study aims at identifying the under-triage patients to improve the quality of care among those transferred into a level I trauma system. This is a single-center study of Trauma Registry data, inclusive years, from July 1, 2016 to January 31, 2021. Patients were grouped based upon under-triage, over-triage, and OK triage. The under-triage group was more likely to be older, partially activated, blunt, fall trauma patients with a higher GCS, higher ISS, and significant injuries found to the head/neck who experienced a longer length of stay at the referring facility and higher morbidity outcomes with diagnosed comorbidities of dementia and hypertension. There are distinct differences in under and over-triage groups within this trauma system, which gives insight into future education and outreach among interfacility transfers.

