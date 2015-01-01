Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To review the research dimensions of trauma registry data on health policy making.



METHODS: PubMed and EMBASE were searched until July 2020. Keywords were used on the search process included Trauma, Injury, Registry and Research, which were searched by using appropriate search strategies. The included articles had to: 1. be extracted from data related to trauma registries; 2- be written in English; 3- define a time period and a patient population; 4- preferably have more details and policy recommendations; and 5- preferably have a discussion on how to improve diagnosis and treatment. The results obtained from the included studies were qualitatively analyzed using thematic synthesis and comparative tables.



RESULTS: In the primary round of search, 19559 studies were retrieved. According to PRISMA statement and also performing quality appraisal process, 30 studies were included in the final phase of analysis. In the final papers' synthesis, 14 main research domains were extracted and classified in terms of the policy implication and research priority. The domains with the highest frequency were "The relationship between trauma registry data and hospital care protocols for trauma patients" and "The causes of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) due to trauma".



CONCLUSION: Using trauma registry data as a tool for policy-making could be helpful in several ways, namely increasing the quality of patient care, preventing injuries and decreasing their number, figuring out the details of socioeconomic status effects, and improving the quality of researches in practical ways. Also, follow-up of patients after trauma surgery as one of the positive effects of the trauma registry can be the focus of attention of policy-making bodies.

Language: en