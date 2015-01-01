SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Abidi A, Souid A, B Abdallah K, Hammami N, Siala S, Brahmi N, B Hamouda M. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(4): e05715.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ccr3.5715

PMID

35432998

PMCID

PMC9005675

Abstract

Methanol poisoning is a challenging clinical situation with irreversible neurologic complication mainly encountered in developed countries. We report a case of a 50-year-old patient who presented with methanol poisoning, symptomatic of respiratory and neurologic failure. In this context, cerebral magnetic resonance imaging concluded entangled injury mechanisms leading to neurologic failure.


Language: en

Keywords

case report; hemorrhagic necrosis; hypoxia; magnetic resonance imaging; methanol poisoning; white matter demyelination

