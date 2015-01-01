Abstract

In recent decades, there has been an increase in research on sport-associated concussion as a result of neurological symptoms experienced by high-profile and retired athletes, consequently lawsuits with large media coverage have ensued. Studies have linked repeated incidence of concussive events with some neurological conditions such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) (1). This profound link clearly indicates the importance for researchers into the acute and chronic effects of concussion to make participation in sport safer for both professional and amateur/community athletes during their playing careers and beyond.



While this line of research in concussion is both interesting and important, research investigating the occurrence of very minor head impacts that occur repeatedly are relatively few. These impacts are performed deliberately in the form of an important skill, or part thereof, of the sport and do not result in concussion or any detectible injury. These repeated head impacts include those experienced by soccer players when heading the ball, rugby players when tackling and boxers in sparring practice and competitive bouts. While the effects on brain health among people who experience such minor repeated head impacts have not been well-researched in the past, this area of research has gained momentum in recent years and the term "subconcussion" has been used to describe the anatomical, physiological and cognitive effects of light head impacts in humans and rodent models (2-5). This term and definition for subconcussion is distinct from the phenomenon we are investigating in our research and this article is intended to draw the distinction between these two phenomena and explain the importance of using a new term to add clarity to research in brain health regarding mild head impacts...

Language: en