Lavender AP, Georgieva J, Takechi R. Front. Neurol. 2022; 13: e799884.
35432181
In recent decades, there has been an increase in research on sport-associated concussion as a result of neurological symptoms experienced by high-profile and retired athletes, consequently lawsuits with large media coverage have ensued. Studies have linked repeated incidence of concussive events with some neurological conditions such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) (1). This profound link clearly indicates the importance for researchers into the acute and chronic effects of concussion to make participation in sport safer for both professional and amateur/community athletes during their playing careers and beyond.
concussion; mild traumatic brain injury; blood brain barrier; head impact; subconcussion