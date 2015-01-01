|
Citation
|
Layrón Folgado JE, Conchado Peiró A, Marco JH, Barrigón ML, Baca-Garcia E, Pérez Rodríguez S. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e853464.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35432031
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a preventable death in young people. It is well known that suicide behavior is a multicausal phenomenon. However, suicidal ideation (SI) commonly underlies suicide, and Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) can help us to better characterize it and its risk and protective factors in the short term. We aimed, first, to investigate the estimated prevalence and trajectories of SI in a community sample of Spanish college students using an EMA methodology and, second, explore the associations between risk and protective factors and SI categorized as moderate or low.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; suicidal ideation; college students; ecological momentary assessment (EMA); interpersonal theory for suicide