Abstract

INTRODUCTION: General aviation (GA) safety has become a key issue worldwide and pilot errors have grown to be the primary cause of GA accidents. However, fewer empirical studies have examined the contribution of management and organisational factors for these unsafe acts. The flawed decisions at the organisational level have played key roles in the performance of pilots. This study provides an in-depth understanding of the management and organisational factors involved in GA accident reports Method: A total of 109 GA accidents in China between 1996 and 2021 were analysed. Among these reports, pilot-related accidents were analysed using the human factors analysis and classification system (HFACS) framework.



RESULTS: The significant effects of managerial and organisational factors and the failure pathways on a GA accident have been identified. Furthermore, unlike traditional HFACS-based analyses, the statistically significant relationships between failures at the organisational level and the sub-standard acts of the pilots in GA accidents were revealed.



CONCLUSION: Such findings support the GA accident prevention strategy that attempts to reduce the number of unsafe acts of pilots should be directed to the crucial causal categories at HFACS organisational levels: resource management, organisational process, failure to correct a known problem, inadequate supervision, and supervisory violations.

