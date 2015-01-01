|
Citation
Ma Q, Wang G, Buyle S, Jiang X. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35430958
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: General aviation (GA) safety has become a key issue worldwide and pilot errors have grown to be the primary cause of GA accidents. However, fewer empirical studies have examined the contribution of management and organisational factors for these unsafe acts. The flawed decisions at the organisational level have played key roles in the performance of pilots. This study provides an in-depth understanding of the management and organisational factors involved in GA accident reports Method: A total of 109 GA accidents in China between 1996 and 2021 were analysed. Among these reports, pilot-related accidents were analysed using the human factors analysis and classification system (HFACS) framework.
Language: en
Keywords
general aviation accidents; HFACS; organisational factors; unsafe acts