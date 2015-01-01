Abstract

IMPORTANCE: This paper provides a large-scale, per-National Hockey League (NHL) season analysis of hockey puck strike (HPS) injury data and also provides estimates of injury frequency and severity.



OBJECTIVE: The study's goal was to quantify and describe the rate and type of spectator HPS injuries at NHL games.



DESIGN: This was a retrospective review of summary data reports for patients evaluated by on-site health care providers over six seasons (2013-2018). Data were obtained from a single Emergency Medical Service (EMS) agency. SETTING: Location of study was one US-based NHL venue.



RESULTS: There were 51 HPS recorded. This accounted for 0.93% of total patient contacts translating to a patient per 10,000 (PPTT) of 0.116. This was compared to a PPTT of 12.6 for all patient contacts. The average age of a patron with a HPS was 31 years old. There was an even split between male and female patrons with HPS. The most common location for a HPS was the head or face (75%) followed by upper extremity injuries. Laceration was most frequently diagnosed followed by contusions and pain. Approximately one-quarter of people struck by hockey pucks were transported to the hospital, with the transport to hospital rate (TTHR) being 0.027, compared to the total TTHR of 2.7.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Hockey is a safe sport to watch, although HPS are the spectator hazard of concern given that pucks can travel into the stands at 100mph. Most injuries are minor and occur only one percent of the time; but when they do occur, these fans tend to need transport to the hospital. Finally, HPS tend to occur along the lateral sides of the rink where the glass level is lower and there is no protective netting.

