|
Citation
|
Chiu V, Hall W, Chan G, Hides L, Leung J. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35435131
|
Abstract
|
METHODS: A systematic search was conducted for publications in PubMed, EMBASE, and PsycINFO up to October 2019. Six studies with a regionally or nationally representative adult US-based populations were included. A secondary analysis was conducted using data from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health. Hierarchical age-period-cohort analysis assessed the trends in perceived harmfulness and availability of cannabis between 1996 and 2018. Ecological comparisons were made between these perceptions and support for cannabis legalization over time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attitudes; cannabis; legalization; perceived availability; perceived harms