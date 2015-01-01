Abstract

Bisexual-identifying individuals appear to be at increased risk of experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) compared to people of other sexualities. The purpose of this systematic scoping review was to examine risk and protective factors for the perpetration of IPV against bisexual victims and to provide a preliminary quality assessment of the included studies. A systematic search of academic and grey literature was conducted in February 2021. Inclusion criteria specified that study participants identified as bisexual, that the study examined risk or protective factors for IPV, and that findings were disaggregated by sexual identity. All potentially eligible references were independently screened by two reviewers, and conflicts settled by a third reviewer. Nine articles published between 2013 and 2021 met criteria for inclusion. Data extraction was completed for all included studies, and findings presented in a narrative synthesis. The review identified a number of risk factors, including bisexual identity, internalised homophobia, discrimination, partner gender, negative childhood experiences and non-monogamy. One study included consideration of a potentially protective factor. The majority of the included studies were cross-sectional in design. More longitudinal studies are needed to clarify temporality of the associations identified and better inform support and prevention efforts. Further implications for future research, policies and practise are discussed.

